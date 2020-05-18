Grains mostly higher,livestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 3.25 cents at 4.97 a bushel; July corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.2075 a bushel, July oats gained 6.75 cents at $3.1875 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 6.50 cents at $8.45 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 1.72 cents at $.9872 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.88 cents at $1.2620 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was off .22 cent at $.6730 a pound.