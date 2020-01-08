Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

Wheat for Mar. was up 2.50 cents at 5.5275 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at 3.8425 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 5.75 cents at $2.9325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 3.25 cents at $9.3825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .17 cent at $1.2635 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .92 cent at $1.4682 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .20 cent at $.6902 pound.