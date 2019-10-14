Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was up 3 cents at 5.11 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at 3.9775 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 8.50 cents at $2.9775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.50 cents at $9.4050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle rose 1.17 cents at $1.1062 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle gained 1.45 cents at $1.4555 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .18 cent at $.6310 a pound.