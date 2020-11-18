Grains mixed, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off .024 cent at $5.98 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .046 cent at $4.2620 a bushel; Dec. oats fell .048 cent at $2.9640 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced .134 cent at 11.8840 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .0108 cent at $1.1138 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was off .0003 cent $1.3735 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .0035 cent at .6590 a pound.