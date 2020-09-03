Grains mixed, livestock mixed

\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. was fell .034 cent at $5.4740 a bushel; Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.47 a bushel; Dec. oats was up .018 cent at $2.77 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .134 cent at 9.6240 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .0065 cent at $1.0520 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was down .001 cent $1.3920 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .0232 cent at .5782 a pound.