k\CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery fell 5.90 cents at $4.7760 a bushel; July corn was up 1.60 cents at $3.3260 a bushel; July oats was off .40 cent at $3.0560 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 5.20 cents at 8.7820 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .25 cent at $.9582 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .28 cent at $1.3325 a pound; June lean hogs fell 1 cent at .4890 a pound.