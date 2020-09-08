Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Sept. fell 6.50 cents at 5.3975 a bushel; Sept. corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.51 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.6775 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 3.50 cent at $9.73 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained 1.32 cents at $1.0577 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose 1.30 cents at $1.3895 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained .08 cent at $.5990 a pound.