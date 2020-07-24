Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. was up 10 cents at 5.3950 a bushel; Sept. corn lost 1.75 cents at 3.2625 a bushel, Sept. oats rose 1 cent at $2.8550 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 1.50 cents at $9.0475 a bushel.

Beef was higher, pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.0132 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .03 cent at $1.4205 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs fell .47 cent at $.5400 a pound.