Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 1.75 cents at 4.9050 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at 3.8475 a bushel, Dec. oats was off 1 cent at $2.86 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 4.5 cents at $9.1625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle gained .55 cents at $1.0735 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .38 cents at $1.4197 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was down .02 cent at $.6240 a pound.