Graham: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) _ Graham Corp. (GHM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Batavia, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The maker of vacuum and heat-transfer equipment posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

Graham expects full-year revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

Graham shares have dropped 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

