https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Goosehead-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15448214.php
Goosehead: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.
The insurance company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.
Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $109 million.
Goosehead shares have climbed 98% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 85% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GSHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GSHD
View Comments