Gone Fission: Controversial nuke plant near NYC shuts down MICHAEL HILL, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 9:58 a.m.
1 of19 Indian Point Energy Center is seen on the Hudson River in Buchanan, N.Y., Monday, April 26, 2021. Indian Point will permanently stop producing nuclear power Friday, capping a long battle over a key source of electricity for nearby New York City that opponents called a safety threat to millions in the densely packed metropolitan region. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Indian Point will permanently stop producing nuclear power Friday, capping a decades-long battle over a key source of electricity in the heart of New York City's suburbs that opponents have called a threat to millions living in the densely packed region.
The retirement of the Indian Point Energy Center along the Hudson River could increase New York's short-term reliance on natural gas plants, despite the state's goal of reducing carbon emissions. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others who fought for its shutdown argue any benefits from the plant are eclipsed by the nightmare prospect of a major nuclear accident or a terror strike 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of the city.