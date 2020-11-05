Golden Entertainment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its third quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.9 million.

Golden Entertainment shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 0.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDEN