Golar LNG: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $104.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The operator of carriers for natural gas shipping posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.6 million.

Golar LNG shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

