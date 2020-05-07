Globalstar: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $38.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $32.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 32 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 61 cents.

