Global Ship Lease: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) _ Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.81. A year ago, they were trading at $7.54.

