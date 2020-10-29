Global Payments: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $221 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.75 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

Global Payments shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

