Gilat: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (AP) _ Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Petah Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 6 cents per share.

The satellite broadband communications company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

Gilat shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILT