Germany's Birkenstock selling majority stake to investors

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, said Friday it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Birkenstock didn't disclose the price or further details of the agreement, citing confidentiality agreements between the Birkenstock Group and the other parties. It said the Birkenstock brothers will retain a stake and the transaction is “subject to the usual antitrust audits.”