Genworth Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $18 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.28. A year ago, they were trading at $4.22.

