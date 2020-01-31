Gentex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) _ Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $99.5 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $443.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $424.7 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

Gentex expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.91 billion to $2 billion.

Gentex shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX