General Mills: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $625.7 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $5.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.18 billion, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.63 billion.

General Mills shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 4%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS