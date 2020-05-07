Genco Shipping: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $120.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The transporter of drybulk cargo posted revenue of $98.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50 million.

Genco Shipping shares have declined 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 48% in the last 12 months.

