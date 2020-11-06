Galiano Gold: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.50. A year ago, they were trading at 87 cents.

