Gain Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Gain Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $77.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.09 per share.

The provider of online trading services posted revenue of $185.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Gain Capital shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCAP