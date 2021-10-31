G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID MCHUGH and KARL RITTER, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 12:05 p.m.
1 of13 From left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Premier Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stand at the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Roberto Monaldo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 President Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen talk to reporters about pausing the trade war over steel and aluminum tariffs during the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Activists from Extinction Rebellion block a road during a demonstration outside the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Signs on shirts read 'Governments have failed'. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Activists from Extinction Rebellion block a road during a demonstration outside the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 Activists from Extinction Rebellion use bike locks to chain themselves to a fence while holding signs during a demonstration outside the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Activists from Extinction Rebellion use bike locks to chain themselves to a fence while holding signs during a demonstration outside the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Signs read 'Climate and Biological crisis' and 'Governments have failed'. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Britain's Prince Charles, centre, meets members of the Fashion Coalition, one of the SMI's ten Industry Coalitions which includes CEOs from some of the leading fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Mulberry and Chloe before viewing The SMI Fashion Coalition's Digital ID, a virtual certificate that records each item's history at the Villa Wolkonsky Residence Gardens, in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepare to throw a coin in the water at the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepare to throw a coin in the water at the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 From left, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak in front of the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the G20 summit via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Evgeniy Paulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Evgeniy Paulin/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a vague commitment Sunday to seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day Rome summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
According to the final meeting communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to China, India and other coal-dependent countries.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID MCHUGH and KARL RITTER