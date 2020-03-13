FutureFuel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.65.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.2 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $205.2 million.

FutureFuel shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $10.25, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

