Frontline: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Frontline Ltd. (FRO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $57.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.
The shipping company posted revenue of $247.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $177.8 million.
Frontline shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.
