Ford posts $2B 1Q loss blamed largely on coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus.

The automaker said Tuesday that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter.

Excluding one-time items the company lost 23 cents per share. That was worse than Wall Street estimates of an 8-cent-per-share loss, according to FactSet.

Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone told reporters Thursday that the company had about $35 billion in cash as of April 24, enough to sustain operations through the end of the year even if U.S. factories aren't restarted.

He said Ford is working with the United Auto Workers union to get factories back up and running, although he wouldn't give a date.

Ford has borrowed billions, deferred executive salaries and cut its dividend in an effort to conserve cash due to the crisis. Earlier this month the Dearborn, Michigan, company floated $8 billion in bonds at interest rates ranging from 8.5% per year to 9.625% in an effort to prepare for the downturn. They mature from 2023 to 2030.

North American factories at Ford and other automakers have been shut down since late March, cutting off the companies' main source of revenue. Some companies have announced plans to restart factories but Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler still are negotiating a date with the United Auto Workers union.

This story has been updated to correct Ford's revenue reported for the quarter. It fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion, not nearly 16% to $31.3 billion.

