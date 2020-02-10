Fluidigm: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $64.8 million, or 97 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $117.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.71. A year ago, they were trading at $9.35.

