Fluidigm: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fluidigm said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $32 million.

Fluidigm shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.11, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

