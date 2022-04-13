Flower power: Dutch horticultural expo opens near Amsterdam MIKE CORDER, Associated Press April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 2:27 a.m.
ALMERE, Netherlands (AP) — Tulips herald the advent of spring — and the Dutch believe they can also highlight ways to fight climate change.
Thousands of tulips are in bloom this week to welcome visitors to the opening of the once-in-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, which seeks to showcase horticultural innovations that can make urban areas more sustainable and healthier as people around the world increasingly shift to cities.