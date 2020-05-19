Flotek Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $64 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.40.

