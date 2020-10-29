Five9: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114.5 million to $115.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of 87 cents to 88 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $421.5 million to $422.5 million.

Five9 shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $143.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN