Five Point: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $17 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The real estate developer posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.88. A year ago, they were trading at $6.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FPH