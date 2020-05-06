Fitbit: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Fitbit Inc. (FIT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period.

Fitbit shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.85, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

