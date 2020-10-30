First Savings Financial: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15.1 million.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $6.39 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $72.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.4 million, or $14.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $180.5 million.

First Savings Financial shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $54.05, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

