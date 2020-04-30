First Keystone: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) _ First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

First Keystone shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.25, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FKYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FKYS