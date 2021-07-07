Firms, Rutgers to study telehealth gambling treatments WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 7:26 p.m.
1 of4 In this June 23, 2021 photo, a gambler plays a slot machine at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic announced Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that they are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of compulsive gambling and video game-playing treatments that are offered in a virtual setting. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 In this June 23, 2021 photo a gambler picks up chips at a roulette table at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic announced Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that they are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of compulsive gambling and video game-playing treatments that are offered in a virtual setting. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 In this June 23, 2021 photo, a row of slot machines sit empty at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic announced Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that they are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of compulsive gambling and video game-playing treatments that are offered in a virtual setting. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 In this June 23, 2021 photo, bets a made during a game of roulette at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic announced Wednesday, July 7, 2021, that they are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of compulsive gambling and video game-playing treatments that are offered in a virtual setting. Wayne Parry/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A gambling technology company and a virtual mental health clinic are joining with New Jersey's Rutgers University to study the effectiveness of treatment for compulsive gambling and video game playing delivered in a virtual setting.
Playtech, based in Isle of Man, and Kindbridge, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based telehealth clinic said Wednesday they are teaming up with the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers to create an evidence-based model for gambling treatment in a telehealth setting.