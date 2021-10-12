Fastenal, Valvoline rise; Signet, Columbia Banking fall

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Fastenal Co., up $1.60 to $53.83. The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported solid third-quarter financial results. Valvoline Inc., up $2.94 to $34.75. The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is considering selling its retail services and global products businesses. Columbia Banking System Inc., down $5.59 to $33.68. Regional bank Umpqua Holdings is buying the bank holding company. Matson Inc., up $6.90 to $89.57. The container ship line gave investors an encouraging financial update. General Motors Co., up 87 cents to $58.96. LG Electronics has reached a deal to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires. Franklin Resources Inc., down $1.05 to $28.89. Investors were disappointed by the investment manager's latest update on assets under management. Signet Jewelers Ltd., down 43 cents to $81.62. The jewelry retailer is buying Diamonds Direct USA. A.O. Smith Corp., down 70 cents to $63.46. The maker of water heaters and boilers increased its quarterly dividend.