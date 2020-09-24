FactSet: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $89.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $383.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $372.9 million, or $9.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion.

FactSet shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

