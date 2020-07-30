Facebook: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Facebook Inc. (FB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $1.80.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $18.69 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.29 billion.

Facebook shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $234.50, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

