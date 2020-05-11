Ezcorp: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) _ Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $40.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period.

Ezcorp shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.23, a drop of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EZPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EZPW