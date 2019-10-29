ExlService Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $19 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $251.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.1 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million.

ExlService Holdings shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS