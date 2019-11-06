Evergy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $366.8 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

Evergy shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.93, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG