Envista: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) _ Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brea, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $547.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $577.1 million.

Envista shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year.

