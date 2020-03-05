Entravision Communications: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) _ Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $70.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.7 million, or 23 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $273.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.82. A year ago, they were trading at $3.96.

