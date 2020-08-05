Ensign Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $40.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $584.7 million in the period.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.10 per share.

Ensign Group shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.68, a decline of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

