Enochian Biosciences: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) on Monday reported break-even earnings in its fiscal third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit that was 3 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.32. A year ago, they were trading at $5.79.

