Eni SpA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) _ Eni SpA (E) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $587.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The energy company posted revenue of $12.3 billion in the period.
Eni SpA shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 54% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on E at https://www.zacks.com/ap/E
